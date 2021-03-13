CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Sixer fans are waking up to good news on Saturday about All-Star center Joel Embiid. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid’s MRI showed no structural damage to his left knee, just a bone bruise.

She also reports that his ACL and meniscus are “fine.”

The injury happened Friday night during the Sixers 127-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Embiid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.

Embiid, an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.

He had also grabbed seven rebounds before his departure with 6:20 left in the third.

Following a dunk for his last points, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He laid on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.

