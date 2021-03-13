PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Sixer fans are waking up to good news on Saturday about All-Star center Joel Embiid. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid’s MRI showed no structural damage to his left knee, just a bone bruise.
She also reports that his ACL and meniscus are "fine."
ESPN Sources with @ramonashelburne: Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid's MRI showed no structural damage to his left knee, just a bone bruise. ACL and meniscus are fine. No timeline yet on a return.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021
The injury happened Friday night during the Sixers 127-101 win over the Washington Wizards.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Embiid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.
76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2021
Embiid, an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.
He had also grabbed seven rebounds before his departure with 6:20 left in the third.
Following a dunk for his last points, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He laid on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.
