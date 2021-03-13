PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spring weather has come to an end for the time being in the Delaware Valley as we return to a seasonable pattern for the weekend, before a late winter surge of cold air pummels the region for the start of the week.

Winds that were very strong overnight will slowly subside during the early morning and eventually, it should lead to just a breezy afternoon rather than an overly windy day.

Lots of dry air will be filtering into the area as too so skies this afternoon should remain nice and sunny. Highs will be more than 20 degrees colder Saturday than they were Thursday and Friday, topping out in the low 50s Saturday afternoon.

Tonight expect skies to remain clear with winds again staying calmer than recently. This will allow even colder air to settle into the region as lows fall into the middle 30s.

On Sunday, we rebound slightly back into the mid-50s with again plenty of sunshine, but winds will really be whipping once more, this time with gusts to 30mph.

This will be due to arctic high-pressure building in from the north.

The start of the week will feel more like December than mid-March, with highs only in the 40s to start the week.

We will be monitoring an area of low pressure that could pass by the region on Monday night through Tuesday.

At this time, it doesn’t look as though it will amount to much outside of some rain or wet snowflakes overnight Monday into Tuesday, followed by a cloudy and dreary Tuesday afternoon, with drizzle or some spotty showers.

Wednesday we will be sandwiched between the system from Tuesday departing and the next weather maker moving in, so expect a mostly cloudy but more seasonable day in the 50s, rather than the 40s.

A late we system could bring another round of rain or potentially some wintry mix to the region.