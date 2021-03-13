PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. on the 600 block of North 34th Street.

According to police, the victim was shot one time in his head. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where is police said he was pronounced dead at 6:21 p.m.

Police said at this time, there have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere in the city, a 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a North Philadelphia shooting.

Police said the man was shot once in his right leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where authorities said he has been placed in stable condition.

Police said an apprehension has been made in connection to this shooting, but no weapon has been recovered.

In Wissinoming, police said two men were hospitalized in a double shooting. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street, according to police.

Authorities said a 19-year-old man was shot once in his right elbow and once in his abdomen. A second victim is a 45-year-old man, according to police. He was shot three times in the leg.

Both victims are in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the double shooting, according to police.

