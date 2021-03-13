PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in a vicious attack caught on camera. It happened Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Broad Street.
A viral video showed a man being hit with garbage, bricks and cinder blocks.READ MORE: For President Joe Biden, There's No Place Like A Weekend Home In Delaware
Police arrested 27-year-old Gregory Stevens, of Philadelphia.READ MORE: Burlington Township Police Asking For Public's Help Finding Driver In Hit-And-Run That Left Woman Dead
Authorities say Stevens was driving an ATV illegally and caused another driver to strike him.
Stevens is also accused of an unrelated crime. He is alleged to have shot a pharmacist during an armed robbery on Feb. 22.MORE NEWS: No Relief Seen From Rising Gas Prices In New Jersey, Around Country
The district attorney has charged Stevens with attempted murder and related offenses in that instance.