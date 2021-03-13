BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police in Burlington Township say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of Campus Drive between Sunset Road and Autumn Lane for reports of a person lying in the roadway.
Once at the scene, officials found Rochelle Ritter, 46, suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the area.
Police say a passerby spotted Ritter and called 911. Ritter was pronounced dead.
Initial investigation suggests that Ritter was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Campus Drive toward Route 130 and that the vehicle involved may have been a tractor-trailer or box truck.
Anyone with information is urged to call the BTPD Traffic Safety Unit at 609-386-2019 or the BTPD Investigations Bureau at 609-239-5889.