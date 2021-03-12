HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will provide an update on the special initiative to provide Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers.
- What: Wolf Administration provides an update on a special initiative to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, school staff members and child care workers.
- When: Friday, March 12, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
