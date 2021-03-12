PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and will be joined by Rev. Luis Cortes, Jr., Founder, President, and CEO of Esperanza, Inc., to talk about how Esperanza is helping to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The briefing will take place at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.
- When: Friday, March 12, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
