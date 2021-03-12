PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested for multiple daytime residential burglaries and attempted burglaries in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, as well as three sexual assaults. Investigators say 41-year-old Raheem White committed the crimes between July 13, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2021.

White is accused of nine daytime residential burglaries and three attempted burglaries in Cheltenham, Haverford, Springfield Township, Upper Dublin, Jenkintown, Lansdowne, and Philadelphia.

Investigators say White targeted homes where cars were not parked in the driveway. They say he would check if people were home by knocking on the front door.

He would then gain entry by smashing windows, unlocked basement doors, and other means. Once inside, authorities say, he would primarily steal jewelry, cash, and other easily transported items.

Investigators say during the course of three of the burglaries and attempted burglaries, White had sexual interactions with a resident. He placed his hands on one woman’s body, attempted to kiss an elderly woman, and ejaculated on a 102-year-old woman sitting in her home.

“Every burglary involves the loss of belongings, but it also steals the residents’ sense of safety and well-being in their own home,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “And not only does this defendant break into people’s houses in broad daylight, but he exposes himself and performs a sex act in front of a 102-year-old woman, who had a hard time returning to her home. What an egregious act.”

Investigators say a white Mercedes-Benz, similar to the vehicle owned by White, was seen on surveillance video in the area of the burglaries. Cellphone data also placed his phone in the same locations as each of the burglaries.

He has been charged with multiple counts felony burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespass–breaking into a structure, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

White has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2 at 11 a.m.

Investigators believe there may be more victims of burglaries or attempted burglaries by White. Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim or who has pertinent information is asked to call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 ext. 499, Upper Dublin Township Police at 215-646-2101, Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Crime Tip Line 610-278-DOIT (3648)