PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say two people have been killed and two others, including a 16-year-old, are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting. It happened on the 1400 block of North 76th Street around 3 p.m. Thursday in the Overbrook Park neighborhood.

Police say one of those critically injured is a teenager. The victim is just 16-year-old.

“Given that this happened in broad daylight, it’s quite alarming,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Philadelphia Police rushed to North 76th Street in the Overbrook Park section of the city around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a quadruple shooting rocked this neighborhood.

“One person was already pronounced,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw also says a 24-year-old man is dead. A second person has also died.

Two others are in critical condition.

Chopper 3 showed officers collecting evidence as authorities worked to figure out what happened in the moments before the gunfire.

“We have a neighborhood that is traumatized by having four people shot in what appears to be a shootout and a shootout in an area that is ordinarily very peaceful,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Authorities also say the victims had already been driven to a nearby hospital by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Now as police comb for clues, the commissioner is pleading to the public for information.

“Given the number of people shot and what time, again, it’s not only puzzling,” Outlaw said, “but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened.”

No arrests have been.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.