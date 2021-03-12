PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a triple shooting inside of a West Philadelphia recreation center Thursday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Christian Street around 7:30 p.m.
The 16-year-old was identified by police as Kyrie Simmons. Police say he was shot once in the back of the neck and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Shot After Group Fight In Point Breeze
Two other teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both suffered graze wounds. The girl was treated on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.