PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a fight involving a group of people ended with two people shot in Point Breeze. It started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tasker Street.
Investigators say during the fight, someone fired a gun, then another man legally in possession of a firearm fired back.
A short time later, police say someone fired into a home, hitting a woman in the shoulder.
A man sitting on a step on Dickinson Street was shot in both thighs.
Both were treated and released.
There have been no arrests, and detectives are continuing their investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.