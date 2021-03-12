CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a fight involving a group of people ended with two people shot in Point Breeze. It started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Tasker Street.

Investigators say during the fight, someone fired a gun, then another man legally in possession of a firearm fired back.

A short time later, police say someone fired into a home, hitting a woman in the shoulder.

A man sitting on a step on Dickinson Street was shot in both thighs.

Both were treated and released.

There have been no arrests, and detectives are continuing their investigation.

