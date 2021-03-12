Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Injured In Point Breeze Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Officers say two people are in stable condition after they were shot on Tasker Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital.

No word on any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

