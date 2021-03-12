Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Injured In Point Breeze Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Officers say two people are in stable condition after they were shot on Tasker Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Netflix May Crack Down On Password Sharing
A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital.
No word on any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.