PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with Philadelphia legend Patti LaBelle today as she received her second COVID-19 vaccine shot. She’s hoping to inspire others to follow her lead.

Long lines snaked the Deliverance Evangelist Church on West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia Friday.

Lorraine Guyton was there with her 94-year-old mother, Maimie. They waited for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to minimize their exposure outdoors.

“I didn’t want to take her through coming out two times to get the first shot then get the second shot,” Guyton said.

The demand for vaccinations has been strong all across the nation. In fact, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says they have vaccinated 23,000 Philadelphians to date.

We spoke exclusively to West Philly native Patti LaBelle, who came in for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“If I can encourage anyone — that’s my reason for being here today. And I’m finished with the vaccine and it’s all good,” LaBelle said. “Everybody should get their vaccination.”

Whether Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium founder Dr. Ala Stanford says all three vaccine options offer lifesaving immunity.

“All three of them prevent hospitalization and death and that’s really what we’re trying to do is reduce our transmissibility, get to herd immunity so we can get back to normalcy, and all three of the vaccines can do that,” Stanford said.