HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania hopes to have all eligible school staff vaccinated within a few weeks. So far, about 6,500 individuals have been vaccinated at 20 clinics.
"The education initiative we're hopeful that we'll be able to finish that up by the end of March. However, that is going to be predicated on the amount of doses that we receive and again that is not set in stone as of yet," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield.
Eight more clinics will open Saturday.
Teachers and other school staff are being given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.