PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in a vicious attack caught on camera. It happened Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Broad Street.
A viral video showed a man being hit with garbage, bricks and cinder blocks.
Police arrested 27-year-old Gregory Stevens, of Philadelphia.READ MORE: NewAge Industries, On Frontlines Of Operation Warp Speed, Struggling To Get Own Employees Vaccinated
Authorities say Stevens was driving an ATV illegally and caused another driver to strike him.
Stevens is also accused of an unrelated crime. He is alleged to have shot a pharmacist during an armed robbery on Feb. 22.
The district attorney has charged Stevens with attempted murder and related offenses in that instance.