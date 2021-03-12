BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Edmondo DiPaolo, a former private duty nurse, is facing additional charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a severely disabled girl in his care.
The additional charges stem from the review of more than 200 hours of surveillance footage recorded during the five months he worked at the victim’s South Jersey home.
Police say the victim was 15 years old at the time of the attack.
Charges against the 34-year-old from Pemberton Township include first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.