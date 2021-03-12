DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — President Joe Biden will kick off a nationwide tour in Delaware County on Tuesday to promote the COVID relief package. Ahead of the visit, officials in Delaware County say they’re frustrated with the vaccine rollout.
“We’ve got this light at the end of the tunnel with three, count them, three vaccines, and we just haven’t been able to get enough in this area it has been very frustrating dealing with the state,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon.
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Congresswoman Scanlon, who represents Delaware County, says she’s pushing to get more vaccines to federally qualified health centers for under-served residents.