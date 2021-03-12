PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While COVID-19 vaccine doses are increasing in the City of Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says people from the Black and Latino communities remain underrepresented in receiving the shots. Farley says the city has reached out to community leaders for advice on reaching those communities.
"We asked for their help and their advice as to how we boost vaccination amongst these populations that are the same populations that have the highest risk of serious COVID infections and mortality," Farley said.
"What are the challenges? The challenges are racial equity," Esperanza founder Rev. Luis Cortes said. "We talk about racial equity. Our city consistently says we are committed to racial equity, but we still haven't learned how to do racial equity. The main strategy has to be, be where the people are."
Farley also says the health department is working on providing transportation for some communities to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, a FEMA-run site giving out about 6,000 shots a day.
City officials are also hoping to increase telephone call invitations, instead of trying to reach people through emails.