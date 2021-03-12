Confusion Over Van Gogh Exhibits Prompts Warning From Better Business Bureau

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Vincent Van Gogh pop-up, including one in Philadelphia, is prompting a warning from the Better Business Bureau. Different experiences are coming to various cities, but the names are similar and it’s causing confusion.Gov. Tom Wolf Seeks Overhaul Of Pennsylvania's Highway Funding
"Immersive Van Gogh" and "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" are different exhibits.
Tickets for the one that will be in Philly, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” are being sold through a European-based business called Fever.
Fever has had numerous complaints filed by consumers with the Better Business Bureau.