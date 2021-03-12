PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is vaccinating people in North Philadelphia Friday. And, they are using the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. but people have been waiting in line for hours, some for at least four, but they’re moving along. It’s a well-oiled machine and they do manage to get people over 75 inside and seated as soon as possible.

They are administering both the Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The second dose of Moderna is in one section of the church, and in another area is all Johnson & Johnson, where it’s making its debut.

Dr. Ala Stanford who heads the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says they wanted to ensure residents can exercise their personal preferences.

Eyewitness News spoke to one woman whose 94-year-old mother waited for the Johnson & Johnson shot so she can minimize her exposure outdoors.

The demand for vaccinations has been strong all across the nation.

In fact, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium says they have vaccinated 23,000 Philadelphians in the last month, using the two-shot Moderna vaccine. Averaging over 1,000 a day.

Organizers want to further address any vaccine hesitancy by offering options for dosages on certain days.

This week it’s Friday and Monday for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with Sunday and Tuesday being reserved for Moderna distribution.

Dr. Stanford said that all three vaccine options offer lifesaving immunity.

“The one thing that I should mention about the Johnson & Johnson, even though it’s one shot, the immunity is not conferred for 28 days,” she said. “People should not assume that just because they got their shot that two weeks later they are fine. It’s just one shot, but it’s not until 28 days that you meet the maximum vaccine efficacy.”

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday they’ll be at the Liacouras Center handing out Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. Again, no appointment necessary.

On Friday there was one celebrity sighting, the one and only Patty LaBelle pulled up to get her shot of vaccine.