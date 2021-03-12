PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some brewers in the region have recently been getting a little more spotlight thanks to the ALT 104.5 Brewery Tour, which is trying to turn up the volume for support.

Has the warmer weather we’ve had recently gotten you in the mood to go out and maybe crack a brew? Well, why not support local and jump on the back of a brewery tour that supports small businesses too?

Soak in the suds, the sounds and the fun all for a good cause.

“Anytime you do something new, everybody is like, wait what’s the catch? Right? It’s like, no we just want to help, we just want to drink cool beer and support your awesome business and help really,” Amber Miller said.

The ALT 104.5 Brewery Tour and custom beer collaboration series is making stops to local breweries each month with a mission to not allow the power of this pandemic to drown out the fantastic things these small businesses are producing.

And to tell us more is Amber Miller, ALT 104.5’s midday host and program director.

“It’s been a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad year for so many reasons, for small businesses particularly,” Miller said, “And that’s affected restaurants and that’s affected breweries. And we were like, you know what, we feel so sort of aligned in our souls with all of these local breweries. What can we do to help? 104.5 has always been a station about new music discovery, and we were like, how about new beer discovery? I’m always amazed by the sort of magic and art form that is making music and it’s been so cool to see behind the scenes, peak behind the curtain a little bit in terms of how brewers work and the magic and the art form in that.”

And showing up to support can still be fun while being safe.

“Our partner breweries have all been so amazing in terms of it’s got to be done safe and it’s got to be done right,” Miller said. “We know not everybody is going to be ready and willing to come to any sort of event yet, which is why it works really nicely because you can still come and pick up your beer for curbside but there is that possibility to do that socially distanced pint in the tap room. … It’s the perfect way to do it. They’ll continue to have our beers on tap so we can keep talking about and we can keep making sure they’re in the spotlight and getting all of the love.”

From women-owned breweries to veteran-owned breweries, the range of breweries they’ve visited so far has been pretty extensive just like the towering lists of beers they have to offer.

Lastly, but of course, not least, remember to drink responsibly.