Woman Rushed To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Germantown

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two cars collided in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, sending one of the drivers to the hospital. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Berkley Street.

First responders rescued a 45-year-old woman who was trapped in her car.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on what caused the crash.