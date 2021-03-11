Woman Rushed To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two cars collided in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, sending one of the drivers to the hospital. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Berkley Street.
First responders rescued a 45-year-old woman who was trapped in her car.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No word on what caused the crash.