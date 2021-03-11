Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames On Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old woman was killed when her car slammed into a tree then immediately burst into flames on Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday near Woodward Street, about a block south of Welsh Road.Rita's Cancels Free Ice Day To Help Keep Customers Safe Amid Pandemic
Police say two good Samaritans saw the crash and tried to help save the victim.
“They saw the vehicle smoking and about to catch fire,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So they acted quickly, they pulled her out of the vehicle, very quickly, before the vehicle actually was fully engulfed in flames. They did a good job, however, tragically, they weren’t able to save her life.”
The eyewitnesses say the victim ran a red light then crossed over a median before hitting the tree.

The southbound inner lanes of the Boulevard remain closed near Woodward Street.