OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The unseasonably warm temperatures Thursday drew people out to enjoy a taste of spring, even in winter. It’s a bit cooler at the shore, but that isn’t stopping families from coming out to enjoy the Ocean City boardwalk. They made sure to bundle up while enjoying the breeze.

The cool breeze is just right for those on the boardwalk.

Samuel Gallagher is taking a quick break from his stroll.

“I haven’t had any sleep the last three days so I tried to get sleep yesterday. We already had it planned yesterday we were coming today,” Gallagher said.

The 54-year-old survived a heart attack on Monday. He says the gut-wrenching experience shook his entire family.

His wife Patty, daughter Christy and son Kevin are making it their business to keep him fit.

“The doctor told me after a couple days to get up and start walking because the best thing for a person after having a heart attack is to get the heart circulating and get moving again,” Gallagher said.

While Gallagher embraces life with a different perspective, Donna Parkinson and her husband Bill are enjoying the warmest day of the year, which also happens to be her birthday.

“We came to walk the boards and then we’re gonna go to the Crab Trap for lunch,” Donna Parkinson said.

“She told me two weeks ago she wanted to come here for her birthday. Actually, we had lunch last year for her birthday at the same restaurant last year so this is the first time we’re eating out since then,” Bill Parkinson said.

From the shore to Lehigh Valley to Philadelphia, it was a day of epic temperatures around the region.

Reading hitting a high of 76 degrees, breaking its 1986 record of 74 degrees.

Philly hit 72, but Lindsay Kratt and Jake Mengarelli decided on a day trip to the shore, where it’s about 20 degrees cooler.

“I don’t mind the ocean breeze at all,” Mengarelli said.

“The salt air, it’s just nice to be out,” Kratt said.

“Ocean City is great. It has a lot of good stuff,” Callun Tracy said.

It’s a day many have been looking forward to. And although it’s not as hot at the shore, there are still folks here in shorts and tank tops.