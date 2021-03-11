PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s hard to believe that one year has flown by ever since Vittoria Woodill stopped eating out for Taste with Tori segments and started ordering delivery to her door. So on this throwback Thursday, Tori is joining us from her backyard, reliving her first Takeout with Tori featuring The Better Box, LLC.

Throwing it back to last year, I was on a roll tasting takeout from The Better Box, LLC in my first Takeout with Tori in my backyard, starting with the firecracker salmon roll, the angry chicken roll and then finishing strong with the Philly twist roll.

And since there was so much to love, recently I visited owner Tamekah Bost at her Northeast Philly location off of Frankford Avenue to check-in.

While she’s still been keeping her roll recipes a secret, she did share the secret to her success throughout this pandemic — thinking big and outside of the box.

“We got a better idea of what direction we should focus on. We were so excited about opening a dine-in restaurant. We thought that that’s what our customers wanted. But what we noticed is we started as a food truck, we started as takeout — we thrived as takeout — and we should really focus on that, and not only that, put our business in a location that’s heavily trafficked,” Bost said. “And what was the most heavily-trafficked item this whole year? The supermarket.

“We were blessed to come into a partnership with Brown’s ShopRite. The lovely people over there allowed us to open our first kiosk location at their Southwest store. But it was exactly what The Better Box needed to be,” Bost said.

Watch the video to see more from The Better Box, LLC.