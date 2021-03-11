PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is not feeling the love when it comes to the happiest cities in the country. The City of Brotherly Love finished near the bottom of the rankings released today by the website WalletHub.
Philadelphia is ranked 160th out of 182 cities.READ MORE: Sean Lannon Arrested In St. Louis, Missouri In Connection To Gloucester County Homicide, Quadruple Murder In New Mexico
The city received low marks for emotional and physical well-being, along with income and employment.READ MORE: Rita's Cancels Free Ice Day To Help Keep Customers Safe Amid Pandemic
Two other local cities also came in on the wrong side of the rankings with Wilmington coming in at 168 and Dover ranked 176.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Region Could See First 70 Degree Temperature Since November
In case you’re wondering, Fremont, California is the happiest city in the country.