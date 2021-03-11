CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the second year in a row, Rita’s Italian Ice has canceled its free ice day set for the first day of spring. Rita’s says it made the decision to help everyone keep safe during the pandemic.

“While we can’t celebrate together, we plan on celebrating those who have been keeping us safe throughout the year,” Rita’s said in a Tweet. “Don’t worry, we’re still open for business, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

The event was scheduled for March 20.

Usually, long lines form outside as thousands of people come out to celebrate the arrival of spring with a sweet treat.