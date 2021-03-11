PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say one man has been killed and three others, including a 16-year-old, are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting Thursday. It happened on the 1400 block of North 76th Street around 3 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed.
A 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man were each shot and are all in extremely critical condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.