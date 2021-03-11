DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – President Joe Biden will visit Delaware County next week after he signs his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Biden will sign his “American Rescue Plan” into law on Friday.
The $1,400 will stimulus checks will be in the mail later this month.READ MORE: Sean Lannon Arrested In St. Louis, Missouri In Connection To Homicide Of Gloucester County Resident Michael Dabkowski, Quadruple Murder In New Mexico
President Biden will then kick off a nationwide tour in Delaware County on Tuesday to promote how his plan will help everyone.
The House passed the $1.9 trillion bill Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Rita's Cancels Free Ice Day To Help Keep Customers Safe Amid Pandemic
President Biden says this plan gives struggling families and businesses a fighting chance.
“I’m going to prime time address the American people and talk about what we’ve been going through as a nation this year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next. I’m going to launch the next phase of the COVID response and explain what we will do as a government, and what we will ask of the American people,” Biden said.
The president also announced the U.S. has purchased 100 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Merck Pharmaceuticals will help manufacture the vaccine.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Region Could See First 70 Degree Temperature Since November
Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden will visit Burlington, New Jersey on Monday. No further details on her visit have been released.