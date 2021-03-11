PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was killed in a triple shooting inside of a West Philadelphia recreation center Thursday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Christian Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot once in the back of the neck. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Two other 15-year-olds — a boy and girl — both suffered graze wounds. The girl was treated on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
