PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a gorgeous Thursday across the Philadelphia region. Highs this afternoon should again make a push near 70.

If we hit our forecast high of 71 degrees in Philly it will be the first 70 degree or warmer day in the city since November of last year when we got to 71 degrees.

A weakening cold front brings an end to the warm temperatures party on Thursday night. As the front swings across the region, we should see a few light and scattered rain showers.

The best chance will be Thursday night through Friday morning.

Skies will stay generally overcast as well with only limited sunshine on Friday.

Highs Friday will still be pretty warm in the upper 60s.

The true cooldown won’t show up until the weekend.

We could watch for highs to drop close to 20 degrees from Thursday to Saturday.

The breeze will pick up as well — a theme for the whole weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will only hover in the low 50s.

While it will feel much cooler than recently, these temperatures are fairly average for this time of the year.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will then dive into the region early next week. This will be accompanied by a low pressure system that will swing by to our south.

This system could threaten parts of the region mainly the west and southern area with some precipitation.

While the jury is still out on how exactly this system will play out we should prepare for a chance of some rain showers and if temperatures are cold enough a few wet snowflakes could potentially mix as well — but time will tell on that.

The region is expected to stay slightly below normal with temperatures through the first half of the next week.