PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was killed after he was shot while driving in East Mount Airy. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Easton Road.

Investigators say someone fired at least 33 times at a man who was driving in the area.

“I was half asleep upstairs, and I heard bang, bang, bang!” neighbor Helena Reid said. “I think it’s sad that we have to go through that and you can’t even be safe in your own home.”

Reid says the back window of her car was shot out, and her glass front-door shattered too. Both were hit by stray gunfire.

Surveillance video captured what happened moments later.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest. He then slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction crash with two other parked vehicles about two blocks away at the intersection of Lowber Avenue and Easton Road.

NOON: Neighbors along the 1200 block of Easton Road are cleaning up today after stray bullets pierce their homes overnight. Coming up on @CBSPhilly, an update on the shooting that left one man dead and a Philly neighborhood on edge. pic.twitter.com/bWgvlXZuWi — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) March 11, 2021

That surveillance video was captured at a 24-hour gas station. It was the clerk who heard the commotion and called 911 for help.

“Police arrived on location. They found a 21-year-old male slumped over in the driver seat of a Honda Accord,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He had at least one gunshot wound to his chest.”

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say no one else was hurt.

Reid is OK too, just shaken up. So are her neighbors who had two stray bullets pierce their home.

“I’m just grateful to God. It could have been worse,” Reid said. “We always say it’s not my neighborhood but It’s happening everywhere.”

Police are still searching for suspects.

Police have not made any arrests.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.