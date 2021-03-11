PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf was in York, Pennsylvania Thursday morning to talk about vaccine equity and the progress in the commonwealth.
“We’ve begun to receive more vaccine over the last few weeks, we have expanded that roll out we’re reaching more and more Pennsylvanians. But it’s clear as you all know we’re receiving a lot fewer vaccines than we need,” Gov. Wolf said.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive By This Weekend?
Wolf says the federal government is doing a better job getting doses to Pennsylvania but the supply is still not equal to the demand.READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Pay $475K To Family In Bulldozer Death Of Grateful Dead Fan Caught Growing Pot On Public Land
So far, more than 3 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the commonwealth.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Before Speech To Nation