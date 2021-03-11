Man Dies After Shot While Driving, Crashing Car In East Mount Airy: Philadelphia Police

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was killed after he was shot while driving in East Mount Airy. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Lowber Avenue and Easton Road.

Police say the victim was behind the wheel when he was shot in the chest.

He then slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction crash with two other parked vehicles.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.