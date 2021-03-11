Man Dies After Shot While Driving, Crashing Car In East Mount Airy: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was killed after he was shot while driving in East Mount Airy. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Lowber Avenue and Easton Road.Rita's Cancels Free Ice Day To Help Keep Customers Safe Amid Pandemic
Police say the victim was behind the wheel when he was shot in the chest.
He then slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction crash with two other parked vehicles.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Region Could See First 70 Degree Temperature Since November
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: 'Rent Is Still Due': Demonstrators In Philadelphia Demanding Pennsylvania Fix Unemployment Benefits System
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.