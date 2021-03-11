Philadelphia Police: Man Crashes Car Into Center City Building

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man crashed his car into a building in Center City overnight. The crash happened around midnight Thursday at 21st and Market Streets.

The front-end of the car is smashed and parts of the car were scattered on the sidewalk.

No one was injured.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.