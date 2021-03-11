PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends gathered Thursday afternoon to remember another young life cut short by gun violence in Philadelphia. Fifteen-year-old Antonio Walker Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Police say he was an innocent bystander.

Family and friends of Antonio honored him at Bartram Field in Southwest Philadelphia.

There were dozens of loved ones who gathered and lit candles. They also released black balloons into the air because they say that was Antonio’s favorite color.

The 15-year-old was in Southwest Philly visiting his cousin when a drive-by shooter opened fire. The teen was shot and killed by a barrage of bullets not meant for him.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Pentridge Street on March 9 around 7 p.m. Antonio suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after at the hospital.

CBS3 spoke with his mother and father Thursday. Both are devastated by their son’s senseless murder and a life cut far too short.

“Keep his memory and what he stood for, and the part that he played in the world, just keep that,” mother Nydisha Williams said.

“Honest, loyal, integrity. He did the right things. He rarely had to tell him anything twice, unless he was into playing the video games, of course, you had to tell him three or four times. But other than that, he did whatever we told him to do,” father Antonio Walker Sr. said.

Antonio was an aspiring entrepreneur. He loved science and was a quiet, good student.

His funeral has been set for Saturday.

The investigation into his murder continues.