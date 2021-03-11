WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after putting a gun to a Montgomery County police officer’s head and pulling the trigger, the district attorney’s office said Thursday. Officials charged 20-year-old Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, of Vineland, New Jersey, with felonies of attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and other related charges.

Officials say a Whitemarsh Township police officer responded to Mulberry Lane in the Lafayette Hill neighborhood after a report of a man, wearing an orange and green hoodie, walking down the street checking vehicle door handles to see if they were unlocked on March 10 around 8 a.m.

When the officer pulled his police vehicle onto Mulberry Lane, he identified the suspect in the hoodie and noticed he immediately started walking away from the officer.

The officer reportedly quickly exited his vehicle and told the man to stop multiple times, but he refused. The officer jogged to the suspect and grabbed his arm asking what he was doing in the area when Figueroa-Ardo pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer’s head.

Officials say the officer heard “at least three clicks, but no shots were fired.”

The officer wrestled with the defendant in an attempt to disarm him and they both went to the ground. The officer was able to gain control but was unable to handcuff him until backup arrived.

A Sig-Sauer handgun was recovered at the scene and detectives determined that the gun was stolen overnight from a parked vehicle in Worcester Township in western Montgomery County. The owner of the gun reported it stolen.

The recovered handgun had bullets in the magazine but did not have any in the chamber which is why the gun did not fire when Figueroa-Ardon pulled the trigger.

“For a police officer, even a routine call can turn deadly in moments,” DA Kevin Steele said. “All of us in law enforcement are feeling very blessed right now that the defendant wasn’t able to rack a bullet into the chamber of the stolen gun before he pulled the trigger. Thankfully, the police officer went home to his family after this very dangerous incident.”

Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward also commented on the incident.

“This police officer—who is a father, husband, son, brother and veteran—reacted quickly and used his training and experience to gain control of this very dangerous situation, thankfully, with the best possible outcome,”” Chief Ward said.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on March 24.