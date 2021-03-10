PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are providing an update on a double homicide that happened earlier this year in the city’s Bustleton neighborhood. Police say two people were shot and killed inside an apartment at 9400 E. Roosevelt Blvd. on Jan. 22.
Police said 58-year-old Mark Ruff and 43-year-old Nicole Newell were shot and killed shot in the head. A maintenance worker found the man's body in the kitchen, while the woman was located in the back bedroom.
WHAT: Philadelphia Police Captain Smith will provide an update on a double homicide that happened on Jan. 22 at 9400 E. Roosevelt Blvd.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
