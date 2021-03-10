HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is holding a briefing Wednesday to discuss the importance of reliable transportation for the commonwealth’s senior citizens and people with disabilities as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available. The governor will be joined by Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger, Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin, South Central Transit Authority Executive Director David Kilmer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski, COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force Member Sen. Ryan Aument and State Rep. Mike Sturla.
Every Pennsylvania county offers public transportation, either free or subsidized, which is critical in helping our most vulnerable citizens get vaccinated, officials said.
The briefing will take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf to Highlight Transportation Options for Vaccination Sites.
- When: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
