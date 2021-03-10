PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Philadelphia is about to get some much-needed vaccination sites. It comes after lawmakers described the area as a “vaccine desert” because of a lack of places for people to get vaccinated there.
Two new vaccination sites will open in South Philly next week.
They're at the EOM Athletic Association on Moore Street and Grand Yesha Ballroom on Snyder Avenue.
The city also announced today that people 65 and older are now eligible to get the shot.