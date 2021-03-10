PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons pulled off a big birthday surprise for his brother, leaving him absolutely stunned! And he did it live on Instagram.
Simmons surprised his brother Sean with a new car.
“I got you a car,” Simmons said. “This is yours man.”
“No man! Why would you go and do something like that!” a surprised Sean said as he wiped away tears of joy.
According to the website DMARGE.com, it's an Audi SQ8 worth over $165,000.

Now that’s some brotherly love!