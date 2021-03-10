GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –– A cross-country manhunt for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Gloucester County and four other killings in New Mexico has ended. Authorities arrested 47-year-old Sean Lannon in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday morning.

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman says upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming.

“The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners,” Hoffman said. “We are particularly grateful to the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division as well as their parallel jurisdictions between New Jersey and Missouri for deploying their resources to rapidly apprehend Lannon, who was clearly a direct threat to the public.”

Authorities considered Lannon armed and dangerous, and the marshals service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They didn’t immediately offer details on what led them to Lannon Wednesday.

“We are talking about a very dangerous person that we want to get off the street,” said Tom Gilbert, the acting chief of detectives for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eyewitness News was in East Greenwich on Tuesday night as police searched a home on Myrtle Avenue.

Investigators say Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a 60-year-old man who was found dead inside the home on Monday.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and investigators are working to determine what led to his death and his connection to Lannon.

“He is a person of interest,” Gilbert said. “This would not appear to us to be a random act between strangers.”

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Lannon grew up in Gloucester County and was here visiting, but they say recently he’s been living in New Mexico.

Officials in that state say Lannon is a person of interest in a quadruple homicide after four bodies were found in Albuquerque on March 5.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that one of those victims was Lannon’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon.

“We certainly want to get Mr. Lannon off the street and the opportunity to find where he is and protect the local community,” Gilbert said.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office had said Lannon may have been driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV and was possibly seen Monday afternoon in Camden, New Jersey near the Walter Rand Transportation Center around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Residents on Myrtle Avenue are shaken to learn the death of their 60-year-old neighbor.

“He was a real good guy from what I could tell, just a total shock that it happened to him,” a neighbor said.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.