EAST GREENWICH, N.J. (CBS) — A cross-country murder manhunt has all eyes on New Jersey. Police are looking for Sean Lannon in connection with a murder that happened in Gloucester County, and four more that happened in New Mexico. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lannon’s arrest.

Gloucester County’s top detective says he has no reason to believe Lannon is anywhere but New Jersey.

Officials from coast to coast are asking for the public’s help to find the 47-year-old.

“We are talking about a very dangerous person that we want to get off the street,” said Tom Gilbert, the acting chief of detectives for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to a murder of an unidentified 60-year-old man who was found in his home on Myrtle Avenue in East Greenwich on Monday.

On Tuesday night, police remained on scene searching for clues as to what led up to the victim’s death, and his connection to Lannon.

“As he is a person of interest, this would not appear to us to be a random act between strangers,” Gilbert said.

“I looked outside my window and there was a bunch of police officers,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors, only identifying the victim as Mike, say they were shocked to learn what happened.

“He was the type of guy that would lend a hand if he sees you out in the yard working, always wave when you go by, always had a kind thing to say to you. Just a total shock that it happened to him,” a neighbor said.

Police in New Mexico say Lannon is a person of interest after four bodies, including his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, were found in Albuquerque on March 5.

A spokesperson for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Lannon grew up in Gloucester County, and was here visiting, but has been living in New Mexico.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that he’s not [in New Jersey],” Gilbert said. “We certainly want to get Mr. Lannon off the street and the opportunity to find where he is and protect the local community.”

Officials say Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRW with a New Jersey tag “U71JXG,” and that he was possibly last seen in Camden at approximately 3:00 p.m. near the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Lannon is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

