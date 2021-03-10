PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who is ready for another taste of spring? Temperatures Wednesday will rise into the 60s, perhaps a few degrees cooler thanks to an east wind.
This combined with sunshine and low humidity will make for another beautiful day.
Another beautiful afternoon expected! Warm temperatures and sunshine. Slightly cooler at the coast today but still very pleasant. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/qlNRbg4Qkq
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 10, 2021
Wednesday also marks nine straight days with no rain across the Philadelphia region.
And by Thursday, we’re likely to hit the 70 degree mark for the first time in 4 months. Along the immediate coastline highs will remain in the low 60s due to the influence of a still frigid 40 degree Atlantic Ocean.
Dry conditions will prevail across the region through the week until a cold front nears the area on Friday and yields the chance for spotty rain showers during the day. Temperatures will fall off back to a more seasonable range starting on Saturday and could be on the chillier side of average by Sunday.
Another system expected late Monday into Tuesday brings the chance of rain, possibly even starting as a wintry mix.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com and the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest on the weather in the Philadelphia region.