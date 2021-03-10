PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey ranked Philadelphia among the top 10 cities for college basketball fans as the March Madness Tournament quickly approaches. Philadelphia came in No. 8 overall and third among large cities in WalletHub’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans survey.
WalletHub examined a number of factors to determine the top cities for fans of college basketball including, the number of teams per city, the winning percentage of each, stadium capacity, and social media engagement.
Philadelphia ranked second in the number of Division 1 teams, 136th in winning percentage, first in conference championships, 6th in national titles, and 137th in social media engagement.
Durham, North Carolina, Lexington, Kentucky, and East Lansing, Michigan were ranked the top three cities for college basketball fans.