PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in Kensington has left a man fighting for his life. Philadelphia Police say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
According to police, a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where police say he was placed in critical condition.
Two other men were shot in the incident. Police say both were taken to the hospital after each was shot in their left arms. They're both in stable condition, according to police.
Police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested and a gun has been recovered. According to police, he was also shot — in the left knee. Police say he's in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
