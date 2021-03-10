CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There was a very special birthday celebration Wednesday at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Camden County College. Ethernell Saxon turned 100 years old, and she got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
She's now just two weeks away from 95% immunity.
Her daughter spoke after Ethernell got the shot.
"This is the best birthday gift," she said. "I was just so surprised. Dan said we would be surprised, but I wasn't expecting all of this. I'm not as apprehensive about people coming around her and coming in contact with her so that sort of opens up her circle of relationships and friends that she can have."
Officials say more than half of the vaccinations at the Camden County site have gone to seniors so far.