PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nearly a year into the pandemic and Pennsylvania is still struggling to provide unemployment benefits to people who were forced out of their jobs. A rally is being held Wednesday afternoon outside of the Gov. Tom Wolf’s Center City office.
A rally is being held outside of @GovernorTomWolf's Philly office. They are demanding the state fix the unemployment system. About 200k claims have still not been processed A YEAR into the pandemic @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4gAP6Ley6m
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 10, 2021
Demonstrators are demanding the state fix the computer system that people use to file for unemployment. They say some of them still can’t get through 12 months into the pandemic. They say the system is unresponsive and that they can’t get anyone on the phone to answer their questions.
The rally is organized by the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, which helps people work through the system. They say since mid-January they’ve received over 600 calls just from Philadelphia residents alone. The project says over 200,000 filers still haven’t received their benefits.
L&I addressed many of these concerns before a statehouse panel Wednesday morning. The department secretary said 98% of claims have been processed. But the concern for these folks is that some of them are the 2% who haven't had their claim processed.
