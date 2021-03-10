GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A cross-country manhunt has all eyes on South Jersey. Police are searching for 47-year-old Sean Lannon in connection with a murder in Gloucester County and four other killings in New Mexico.

Police say Lannon is armed and dangerous.

“We are talking about a very dangerous person that we want to get off the street,” said Tom Gilbert, the acting chief of detectives for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eyewitness News was in East Greenwhich on Tuesday night as poliec searched a home on Myrtle Avenue.

Investigators say Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a 60-year-old man who was found dead inside the home on Monday.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and investigators are working to determine what led to his death and his connection to Lannon.

“He is a person of interest,” Gilbert said. “This would not appear to us to be a random act between strangers.”

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Lannon grew up in Gloucester County and was here visiting, but they say recently he’s been living in New Mexico.

Officials in that state say Lannon is a person of interest in a quadruple homicide after four bodies were found in Albuquerque on March 5.

Eyewitness News has confirmed that one of those victims was Lannon’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon.

“We certainly want to get Mr. Lannon off the street and the opportunity to find where he is and protect the local community,” Gilbert said.

Police say Lannon was possibly last seen in Camden near the Walter Rand Transportation Center around 3 p.m. on Monday.

He may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with the New Jersey tag U71-JXG.

Residents on Myrtle Avenue are shaken to learn the death of their 60-year-old neighbor.

“He was a real good guy from what I could tell, just a total shock that it happened to him,” a neighbor said.

There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to Sean Lannon’s arrest.