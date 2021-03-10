TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is easing more of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that restaurants and other businesses can now operate at a 50% indoor capacity beginning Friday, March 19.

The other businesses that can increase indoor capacity to 50% include recreational and amusement parks, gyms and fitness clubs, barbershops, salons and other personal care businesses.

Murphy also increased the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funeral, or memorial services. Beginning March 19, indoor gathers will be capped at 25 individuals and outdoor will be capped at 50.

“While the numbers of new cases we report daily can fluctuate, and some days can be high, we believe that, when all factors are weighed, we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system,” Murphy said.

He also encourages people to engage in outdoor activities when possible as the weather begins to warm up.

“I’m encouraging everyone in the strongest possible terms to engage in social activities outside whenever possible,” Murphy said. “We know this virus is many times more transmissible indoors than outdoors.”

Murphy also took a minute to call out the governors of Texas and Mississippi over their decision to completely reopen their states.

“Unlike some states where governors are prioritizing politics over public health, Texas and Mississippi come immediately to mind, our mask mandate remains in effect and will continue to be enforced,” Murphy said. “We will continue to move deliberately, responsibly, and incrementally, guided by public health data. Texas and Mississippi opened all at once last summer and we all saw the resulting surges in cases and hospitalizations, while our numbers stayed low.”